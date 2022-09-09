Domestic violence forum to be held next month

× Expand Emily Featherston

On Oct. 18 at 6 p.m., over-the-mountain mayors will host a domestic violence awareness forum, “Protecting our Teens and Young Adults from Dating Violence.” The event will be held at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, located at 1090 Montgomery Highway. The public is invited to attend this free event hosted by Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry, along with Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky.

“Domestic violence is present in all types of communities and affects those of all races, socioeconomic statuses, ages and educational levels. This abuse can be physical, sexual and/or psychological and is the leading cause of injury to women. The effects can profoundly impact health and wellbeing and often set the stage for future relationship problems for the remainder of the individual’s life,” Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry said. “I am honored that Vestavia Hills is participating in this forum to spread awareness and provide necessary tools to reduce the occurrence and long-term effects of domestic violence. Everyone has the right to be in a safe, violence-free relationship.”

For many, unhealthy relationships can begin early and last a lifetime. Abuse can take place in person, online or through a device and is often ongoing without the knowledge of parents, other family members or close friends. This event is specifically designed for parents of teens and college-age young adults and will include presentation on topics including: the scope of domestic and dating violence in Jefferson County; resources available to help and educate the public; tips on how to recognize dating or relationship violence in the workplace, and among friends and relatives, particularly teens; tips on how to respond appropriately when someone needs help. Attendees will also receive information on primary prevention programs available to schools and groups that focus on creating safe and healthy relationships in an effort to stop relationship violence before it starts. This is key, considering those between the ages of 16-24 are the most at-risk age group for relationship violence and 40% of teens ages 14-17 have been exposed to at least one form of intimate partner violence in their lifetimes.

Presenters will include: LaRhonda Magras, CEO, YWCA Central Alabama; Allison Dearing, Executive Director, One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center; Cleola Callahan, Senior Director of Domestic Violence Services, YWCA Central Alabama; and Susann Montgomery-Clark and Rod Clark, Founding Donors of the Megan Montgomery Domestic Violence Prevention Fund at The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham.

For more information, contact Susann Montgomery-Clark of the Megan Fund at 205.568.7474.

-- Submitted by Cinnamon McCulley