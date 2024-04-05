Dogwood Prayer Breakfast 2024 set on April 16

× Expand Image courtesy of VESTAVIA HILLS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

The annual Dogwood Prayer Breakfast 2024 is scheduled to take place on April 16, 2024, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The esteemed guest speaker for this year's event will be Anna Gualano. It is advised to secure tickets promptly as they are anticipated to sell out swiftly.

Tickets are available for purchase via the Chamber of Commerce website at vestaviahills.org.

For additional inquiries or details, individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce at 205-823-5011.