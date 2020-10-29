Deck the Heights set for Nov. 21

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Shoppers peruse stores in Heights Village at Deck the Heights 2019.

Deck the Heights will once again come to Cahaba Heights this holiday season and offer families a chance for a fun excursion in the city of Vestavia Hills.

Katherine McRee, the event organizer and business owner in Cahaba Heights, said the event will take place Nov. 21 from 2-8 p.m. It will have the same trolley stops as last year’s event: Heights Village, Leaf & Petal, The Blue Willow, Birmingham Physical Therapy and flip-flops & what nots. Residents can enjoy shopping at the stores, enjoying special sales and holiday-themed fun.

An additional bus will be added this year, McRee said.

The event will be on a Saturday to allow more time for attendees, and that will hopefully spread out the crowds and reduce the impact of COVID-19. McRee said every other seat on the trolley will probably be marked off.

The event will be similar to last year’s but with some modifications for safety reasons due to the pandemic. Many businesses in the area are still wanting to take part in the event, she said.

The event, in its fourth year, has seen an increase in the number of guests over the years, McRee said, and she has received positive feedback from businesses and guests.