Deck the Heights set for Nov. 11

Deck the Heights is set for Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3162 Heights Village.

This free family event will include arts and crafts, shopping, children's activities, inflatables, food and beverages, music, Santa and more.

Pop-up shops begin at 10 a.m. Trolley stops will be available from 2-7 p.m. at

The Heights Village

Leaf and Petal

Murphrees/Little Soles/Martin’s/Waldo’s/Bendy’s

Blue Willow/Retreat Day Spa

Flip Flops & What Nots

Cajun Steamer

The Heights Express will make a continuous loop to all 6 stops.

Parking will be available at:

Cahaba Heights Elementary, Philadelphia Baptist Church and walk to Murphrees for Heights Express

The Fig Tree, Pipeline, & the back of the Heights Village(save parking in front of retailers & restaurants for guests needing to run into the business)

Parking Lot behind Flip Flops & What Nots

Since Cahaba Heights is part of the Entertainment District, guests can enjoy walking around the event with open containers in designated Entertainment Cups. No outside alcohol allowed. Beverages can be purchased at Troup’s Pizza, FoodBar, The Fig Tree, Local Roots, Martin’s BBQ, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, El ZunZun and Cajun Steamer.