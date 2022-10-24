Deck the Heights kicks off the holiday season in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photo courtesy of Katherine McRee. A saxophonist performs at the 2021 Deck the Heights event in Cahaba Heights.

Deck the Heights is once again set for this month in Cahaba Heights.

The annual event that helps open the holiday season is set for Nov. 12, with trolleys running from 2 to 7 p.m. and pop-up shops beginning at 10 a.m. in Heights Village, said Katherine McRee, head of the Cahaba Heights Merchant Association and owner of The Lili Pad and Gigi’s.

Each year, attendance has grown, McRee said. Pop-up shops feature local artists while trolley stops allow guests to get to know their neighbors and Cahaba Heights businesses. There will also be a photo op with a horse and buggy with Santa, McRee said. Photos will be $20 per person, McRee said.

The merchant’s association recently received a $7,800 grant, with half of it given before Deck the Heights, in order to help pay for the event. Trolleys will stop at Murphree's Market and Garden Center, Cajun Steamer, Heights Village, Leaf N Petal, Blue Willow and flip-flops & what nots.

“It turns Cahaba Heights into a magical experience for the kids,” McRee said. “It helps families kick off the holiday season.”

Businesses are able to show their love for the city and give back, she said.