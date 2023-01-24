Council takes next step in putting 1Rebel 1Future on ballot

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. If the 1Rebel 1Future plan is approved, this area at VHHS will include a new plaza area and indoor athletic field.

The Vestavia Hills City Council voted unanimously to move along a tax increase proposal from Vestavia Hills City Schools, bringing it one step closer to the ballot box this May.

The tax increase proposal, which would see a millage increase of 9.8 mills, would fund major construction and facility renovation projects throughout Vestavia Hills City Schools. The “1Rebel 1Future” project would also add and expand program offerings.

The council’s role in the vote was not to give their approval or rejection of the plan itself, but rather to vote to continue the process of bringing the issue before Vestavia Hills voters in a special election, said Mayor Pro-Tempore Rusty Weaver, who oversaw the Jan. 23 meeting with Mayor Ashley Curry attending by Zoom.

“We’re voting to get to the point where you get to vote on it,” Weaver said.

Still, a handful of residents took the opportunity to ask the council to stop the proposal in its tracks.

“This is like Elon Musk saying he needs more money,” Pat Dewees said.

Dewees said the district should avoid “wasting” the money they already have.

David Harwell said he didn’t have a problem with voters having a say on the matter, but said instead of having the city pay for a special election, it should be held during the next regularly-scheduled election.

Harwell’s brother, Donald, said “no one wants to talk” about the city and school system’s debt. He expressed concern that increasing property taxes would only add to the debt, passing along the bill to Vestavia residents.

Others said the school system is highly respected as it is.

“Why does the board find it necessary to seek additional funding when our school system is so greatly admired and presently respected?” Charles Farrell asked.

Farrell said the market values of homes, and subsequent property taxes, have “drastically changed,” and retirees like he and his wife are facing an increased cost of living.

Former council member Gayle England said she’s appealed recent property appraisals and said the school system is “in good financial condition” and not in need of more tax revenue.

City Attorney Patrick Boone, who also serves as the school board attorney, went on record as a Vestavia resident as supportive of the proposal.

While the council was not voting to signify their approval of the proposal, Weaver said if the school district does not have proper funding, it will fail. The vote on this proposal will be the second-most important day in Vestavia history, after the day the school district was created, Weaver said.

“Every single question and concern is addressed in that presentation,” Weaver said, referencing an online presentation uploaded by the school district. “If we don’t fund our schools, they’re going to die. It’s that simple. Money translates into performance; it’s proven time and time again, especially in upper-echelon school systems.”

Weaver said if the money isn’t there, the district’s leaders and teachers will leave.

“Our leadership will not stay in a system where they’re cut off at the knees and set up for failure,” Weaver said.

The next step is for the council to apply for a local referendum and then, in late February, set an election date. The state legislature must pass a bill authorizing the vote, and it must be signed by Governor Kay Ivey before voters can head to the ballot box.

Resident Robert De Buys took issue with the state legislature having a say in Vestavia Hills elections, and also reminded the council that many of them claim to be conservative.

“Raising taxes on three separate occasions is not something that most people would consider a conservative act,” De Buys said.

Councilwoman Kimberly Cook told De Buys that of the three tax increases he referenced, only one was voted on and approved by the council.

The council also approved the city’s seven polling places to be used in municipal elections, including the May election. Some voters will vote at the newest polling place, the new Vestavia Hills Civic Center next to City Hall.

City Clerk Rebecca Leavings said voters will be notified of their polling place by mail ahead of the election, through a neon-colored card her office uses.

In addition to the Civic Center, other polling places include: The Church at Liberty Park, Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, Shades Mountain Baptist Church, Mountaintop Community Church, Cahaba Heights Baptist Church and City Hall, with the latter only serving absentee voters.

In other news, the council: