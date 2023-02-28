Council splits on rezoning vote, sets date for special election for 1Rebel 1Future

× Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Ve This rendering shows the future Kiwi Swim School at 3951 Wall Street in Vestavia Hills.

In an almost three hour meeting, the Vestavia Hills City Council on Feb. 27 approved a contentious rezoning request, set a date for the special election regarding the school system’s 1Rebel 1Future plan and expressed frustration with a company responsible for installing poles supporting the 5G cell network.

In a 3-2 vote, the council rezoned 3951 Wall Street from medium-density residential to general business district. Councilors George Pierce and Kimberly Cook were the no votes, with Mayor Ashley Curry and councilors Rusty Weaver and Paul Head voting in the affirmative.

The rezoning allows Kiwi Swim School to open a 4,000 square foot location at the site, led by swim coach Tracy Skidmore. Skidmore said her professional lessons will help save lives.

Nearby residents expressed concerns with traffic congestion, the possibility of children walking along busy streets and the possibility of the move opening a residential area to more businesses.

Ken Hickman brought a petition he said was signed by 91 neighbors, who were mostly opposed. Pierce voted no on the request after stating he took stock in surveys.

Cook said she opposed the rezoning as it would bring more commercial traffic to residential streets and was not in keeping with the city’s master plan.

Several residents and those who have used Skidmore’s teaching spoke in favor of the school.

The council approved setting the date for the special election on whether to increase the property tax rate for Vestavia Hills City Schools by 9.8 mills for May 9, pending approval by the state legislature and Governor Kay Ivey. In related measures, the council approved spending $75,000 on the election, which will be reimbursed by the school system, and also approved the use of Jefferson County election equipment for the election.

The council heard from several concerned property owners near the site of proposed poles to house equipment powering the 5G network. After debate, the issue was tabled until a future meeting to allow for discussion between residents and the relevant companies.

Poles were recommended for 2285 Sterling Ridge Circle; 1601 Gentilly Drive; 2500 Chatwood Road and 181 Castlehill Drive. Property owners weren’t a fan of having the poles on or near their property.

“It is an ungodly atrocity I do not feel I should have to bear the burden of,” one owner said of the recommendation on Gentilly Drive. One man said he had about 15 proxy “no” votes for the property on Sterling Ridge Circle, near the intersection of Old Columbiana Road and Jacobs Road.

Questions were asked about aesthetics and whether other locations were possible. Councilors expressed frustration with Crown Castle, which is installing the poles for cell phone providers, for not talking with residents beforehand. This is the second time this year residents have expressed concerns with the poles, with the issue being tabled both times.

A representative from Crown Castle said the equipment cannot be placed on primary power poles.

Pierce said the company needed to respect that these poles might be placed on someone’s property and ensure it is the only possible location.

“You get the same complaints every time you come up here,” Pierce said. “You’re communicating once you come here. You’re not communicating when you put that stake in the ground. … It hasn’t changed.”

Weaver said aesthetics are important as he does not want something that looks like it has “R2-D2’s little brother on top of it.”

“Talk to these people before you get here,” Weaver said. “Once it’s passed, then there’s no control; there’s no stopgap to make sure things are being done like they’re supposed to be done.”

Curry, who had to quiet the crowd multiple times during the meeting, also expressed concern.

“Please, talk with these people and let’s take the citizens into account here,” Curry said.

In other business, the council:

Approved an amended agreement with Ingenuity, Inc. for tag registration software, increasing the amount of revenue the city receives

Approved a reduction of roughly $9,000 in the design costs for the pedestrian bridge project, which is being designed by Gresham Smith and Partners