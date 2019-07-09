Council holds short meeting

× Expand Neal Embry Council members Rusty Weaver and George Pierce, along with Mayor Ashley Curry, speak before the July 8 council meeting.

In a meeting that lasted just under 15 minutes, the Vestavia Hills City Council saw no old or new business at the July 8 meeting.

With City Manager Jeff Downes out of town and no old or new business on the agenda, the council heard a financial report from Finance Director Melvin Turner III.

During the month of May, the city received about $2.3 million in revenues, while spending about $3.2 million. In its budget, the city planned to receive about $2.1 million in revenue and spend about $3.2 million.

Turner noted that sales tax revenues were about $1.1 million over budget, due largely to the new one-cent sales tax increase, which went into effect in October 2018.

Items placed on first read, with action to be taken at a later council meeting, included: