Council holds short meeting

Neal Embry
Council members Rusty Weaver and George Pierce, along with Mayor Ashley Curry, speak before the July 8 council meeting.
In a meeting that lasted just under 15 minutes, the Vestavia Hills City Council saw no old or new business at the July 8 meeting.
With City Manager Jeff Downes out of town and no old or new business on the agenda, the council heard a financial report from Finance Director Melvin Turner III.
During the month of May, the city received about $2.3 million in revenues, while spending about $3.2 million. In its budget, the city planned to receive about $2.1 million in revenue and spend about $3.2 million.
Turner noted that sales tax revenues were about $1.1 million over budget, due largely to the new one-cent sales tax increase, which went into effect in October 2018.
Items placed on first read, with action to be taken at a later council meeting, included:
- An ordinance approving a conditional use permit for a home occupation at 621 Liberty Lake Drive.
- An ordinance allowing for a 90-day final annexation of properties from 2400 to 2424 Magnolia Cove Road, Lots 1-13 in Magnolia Cove Estates.
- An ordinance rezoning 2400 to 2424 Magnolia Cove Road from Vestavia Hills R-2 [residential district] to VH R-9 [planned residential district].
- A resolution approving the 90-day annexation of 3516 Squire Lane.
- An ordinance approving the overnight annexation of 3516 Squire Lane.