Council accepts bid for Cahaba Heights sidewalk project

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. The Fig Tree

The Vestavia Hills City Council accepted a bid for a sidewalk project in Cahaba Heights that is tied to new commercial development and landscape improvements.

The bid, worth roughly $267,000, came in within budget from Avery Landscaping and will pay for sidewalks connecting Heights Village to the back of The Fig Tree restaurant. The council approved the bid at the Oct. 10 council meeting.

The sidewalks are part of a larger project to improve both pedestrian access and landscaping in the area in advance of two new restaurants coming to town. In October 2021, the council approved $47,000 in tax incentives for Miss Astrid’s Tavern, which will be located behind The Fig Tree. The business will receive 50% of sales tax revenues generated from their business for up to six years, or until that amount reaches $47,000.

The tavern will serve alcoholic beverages while using The Fig Tree’s kitchen. In exchange for the rebate, the property owner, Richard Edge, will improve the on-site stormwater structures and improve parking, which will serve not only that property but the entire area.

Another restaurant and outdoor venue concept is being planned next door, developed by Bluwater Properties. Owner Jared Lewis previously told the Vestavia Voice it was a “fast-casual” concept. Parking and stormwater improvements will also be made at that property.

The council also approved an amendment to the funding agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the pedestrian bridge project. Roughly $205,000 in additional grant money was recently made available and accepted. The city’s portion of the roughly $4.7 million project is about $905,000 total.

Also at the meeting, the council:

Approved a fuel surcharge with Amwaste, the provider for the Cahaba Solid Waste Disposal Authority

Moved the Dec. 26 council meeting to Dec. 19

Declared four police vehicles as surplus

Approved six different contracts for those who rent the new Civic Center

In his report to the council, City Manager Jeff Downes said the Kyle Lane stormwater project has been completed, save for some landscaping, and that the third phase of improvements to Oakview Lane has also been completed outside of private entity improvements.

On Oct. 15 and 22nd, Massey Road will be closed to non-local traffic as pipes are replaced near where the road meets Jacobs Road, Downes said.