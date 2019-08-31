Consignment sales return this fall to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Whale of a Sale will be held at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church Sept. 12-13.

Two consignment sales will once again offer Vestavia Hills residents a chance to shop for the new school year or get a head start on Christmas.

WHALE OF A SALE

Whale of a Sale will be held at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, located at 2061 Kentucky Ave. Sept. 12-13.

Volunteers that help with the event will be allowed to shop beginning on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 1:30 p.m., while sellers can shop beginning at 2:30. The public can begin shopping at 4 p.m. with the purchase of a $5 ticket, and the sale opens to the general public for free at 5 p.m., lasting until 8 p.m. No strollers or children are allowed at the sale on Thursday.

On Friday, the sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with all items half-price after noon.

The sale beneﬁts the Vestavia Day School. Clothing items, toys and baby products are normally available.

MARKET ON THE MOUNTAIN

Market on the Mountain sale beneﬁts Mountaintots Christian Day School, which operates out of Mountaintop Community Church. The annual event will be held at the student center, said Kelly Gray, co-leader of the sale.

The event begins Sept. 12 for consignors and volunteers, who can shop from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The public sale begins Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m., with a Saturday sale set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are usually about 1,000 people that turn out to shop, Gray said.

Toys, clothing and baby items will be available at the sale.