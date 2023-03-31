Concert series coming to Wald Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. The Mountain Grass Unit will be performing April 21 at Wald Park.

Two performers are set to entertain the crowd at Wald Park later this month as part of the Dogwood Festival Concert.

On April 21, Will Stewart, a Birmingham-based singer and songwriter will play a set, followed by The Mountain Grass Unit, which is made up of three Birmingham teenage musicians. The concerts begin at 7 p.m.

The library is also hosting an “Easter Extravaganza” this month at Wald Park.

On April 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the library will lead an egg hunt, spring craft, games and a petting zoo, which has large animals such as camels, llamas and other fun critters. The egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. The event is open for children 2 to 6 years old.

Also in the children’s department, the library is hosting a family night focusing on hula hoops. On April 11, families can enjoy a dinner beginning at 6 p.m. in the community room, with the program “Hoop for Fitness” to follow at 6:30 p.m. There will be a demonstration of tricks and time dedicated to help guests learn fun ways to make hula hoops part of their fitness plan. All ages are welcome.

In the teen department, there will be Earth Day crafts on April 18. The event begins at 4 p.m. in the amphitheater. Teens will take recyclable materials and turn them into terrariums. Snacks will be served.

There will also be opportunities for those who enjoy Dungeons and Dragons, with a one-shot set for 2 p.m. on April 15 in the historical room, and miniature painting set for 4 p.m. on April 25 in the Makerspace area.

For adults, the library is giving out free tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra’s performances on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets are available to library cardholders on the first day of each month.

There will also be Earth Day crafts for adults, set for 11 a.m. in the community room on April 5. To register, contact Holly at holly.parker@vestavialibrary.org or 205-978-4674. All materials are provided.