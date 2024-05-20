Community Grief Support to host 21st annual fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of Community Grief Support

Community Grief Support (CGS) is hosting their 21st annual fundraiser, “Lift Your Spirits.”

This year’s theme is “Flamingling with Friends” set in a casual, festive setting at Vestavia Country Club on Thursday, July 18, 6-9 p.m.. Jann Robinson is the 2024 Chair.

Each year, CGS hosts this fundraising event that gives permission to celebrate life – to enjoy an evening that will truly “lifts your spirits.” The event will feature silent and live auctions with jewelry, pottery, artwork, kids and pet packages, exceptional entertainment, and international/domestic travel experiences, as well as Birmingham’s Finest dining experiences, and more.

There will be live music, dancing, a tropical buffet, and signature cocktails befitting a summer evening party.

For almost 30 years, Community Grief Support has provided—at no cost—individual, couples, and family grief counseling; more than 30 loss-specific grief support groups per year in 11 communities and 10 counties; and grief education programs throughout the Greater Birmingham area. No one should have to grieve alone.

CGS' mission is toimprove the quality of life for bereaved adults who face the challenge of rebuilding their lives without their loved ones– finding hope, healing, and even joy again. All net proceeds benefit Community Grief Support in continuing to provide free grief services and programs to grieving individuals and families in need.

Tickets and tables are being pre-sold through July 12 and may be purchased through Community Grief Support’s website:communitygriefsupport.org/lys.

Contact Catherine Pittman Smithfor sponsorship information and/or questions at cpsmith@communitygriefsupport.org or 205.492.3350.