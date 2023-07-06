Community Grief Support to hold 20th annual fundraiser

Community Grief Support (CGS) is hosting their 20th annual fundraiser, “Lift Your Spirits,” with a casual, festive beach party on Thursday, July 27 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Vestavia Country Club.

Last year, Community Grief Support and our guests proved to be “The Little Nonprofit that Could.” Fifteen minutes into the event and in the midst of a torrential rainstorm, the power went out. However, CGS guests endured the extreme weather to show their support. They stayed, ate dinner by candlelight and bid on the silent and live auctions items and raised money to fund free grief counseling, support groups, and programs for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

This year, Community Grief Support’s “Lift Your Spirits” fundraiser will feature silent and live auctions with international and domestic travel experiences, jewelry, artwork, shopping sprees, kid’s packages, dining experiences, and more.

There will be lawn games, a DJ, dancing, a festive buffet, and signature cocktails befitting a summer beach party. “Lift Your Spirits” is sponsored this year by Dentons Sirote, Michael Hicks Services, Three/Arbor Insurance, O’Neal Industries, Barbara Lummis/ARC Realty, and Barlow Wealth Advisory Group.

For almost 30 years, Community Grief Support has provided—at no cost—individual, couples, and family grief counseling; more than 20 loss-specific, grief support groups annually in 11 communities; and grief education programs throughout the Greater Birmingham area. They believe one should have to grieve alone, and CGS offers these crucial services for adults who have lost a loved one and are struggling to cope with loss. CGS' mission is to improve the quality of life for bereaved adults who face the challenge of rebuilding their lives without their loved ones – finding hope, healing, and even joy again.

All proceeds benefit Community Grief Support in continuing to provide free grief services and programs to grieving individuals and families in need. Tickets and tables are being pre-sold through July 24. Tickets may be purchased through Community Grief Support’s website: communitygriefsupport.org/lys/ or by contacting CGS directly for questions at 205.870.8667.

--Submitted by Catherine Pittman Smith, Community Grief Support