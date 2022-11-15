City to educate, crack down on illegal disposal of yard waste

× Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan.

Only rain should go in your storm drain.

That’s according to Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes, who talked about the issue in his city manager’s report at the Nov. 14 City Council meeting.

Downes said the city is embarking on an effort to educate residents, landscaping companies and others involved in yard waste disposal that only rain should go down a storm drain, not yard waste.

The city will soon add an option in the city’s action center for residents to report it when they see improper disposal of yard waste. The person or company reported will first be educated, but Downes warned there would be “ramifications” for repeated, intentional violations, ramifications being discussed and implemented by the city’s Municipal Court.

In the rest of his report, Downes noted that city employees raised just under $31,000 for United Way, breaking last year’s record.

Assistant City Manager Cinnamon McCulley talked about the “See the Season” initiative. The effort, directed by both the city and Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, has many businesses, with more hopefully to come, in agreement to paint their windows for the holiday season.

In other business, the council:

Approved alcohol licenses for Davenport’s Pizza and Mama Coca Cantina

Approved a small cell facility being located next to 3025 English Oaks Circle

Reappointed Richard Rice to the Board of Zoning Adjustments, along with appointing Thomas Parchman. The council appointed Mike Fliegel as the new alternate.