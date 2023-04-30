City seeks to revitalize arts council

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A band performs during Vestavia Hills’ I Love America Night at Wald Park in June 2022.

In an effort to improve the arts in Vestavia Hills, city leaders are bringing back the Vestavia Hills Arts Council.

Faith Lenhart sits on the executive committee, which began meeting in February. The work of the committee is to promote and celebrate all that is happening in the arts, including in Vestavia Hills City Schools. Lenhart is the system’s arts education coordinator.

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry asked Lenhart to head up the committee, and she worked to identify 15 or so “key players” to help her in getting the council off the ground. So far, there are nine members of the committee: Lenhart, Curry, Andi Preston, Cinnamon McCulley, Sherri Arias, Judith Hand, Bob Barker, Sandi Wilson and Walt Costilow.

The council will create opportunities to highlight the four disciplines of art taught in the school system: music, theater, visual arts and dance.

That means highlighting existing events like the Battle of the Bands, put on by Barker in the Rocky Ridge area each year, Lenhart said. It also means creating new events, like “Artstober” in October, which will be a months-long celebration of the arts, Lenhart said. That might include an arts gallery at City Hall and possibly hosting events in city parks as well.

Cities around Vestavia Hills have active arts councils or similar groups, Lenhart said, and Vestavia does not want to be left behind, especially given the new spaces the city has, like the new Civic Center and remodeled Wald Park.

“This is the right time to do this,” Lenhart said.

She said there are plans to add these events to the city’s calendar at vhal.org, in order to keep residents more informed about upcoming events.

Curry said the city has always had an interest in the arts, usually revolving around the city’s Dogwood Festival, the longest running of its kind in the state. Back before the trees were wiped out by blight, residents could travel the Dogwood Trail, seeing the dogwoods in all their glory, he said.

The arts need to be a focal point of the city, not only in the spring, but year-round, Curry said. He said he’d like to see more of a collaboration between the city and the school system, such as when high school groups perform at veterans events and more. The city is currently looking to add more theater opportunities at the high school, which could be even further elevated if the 1Rebel 1Future proposal passes this month. The proposal includes, among other things, a new theater space.

To get involved in the arts council, email Lenhart at lenhartfc@vhcs.us.