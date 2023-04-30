City Hall project to honor impactful volunteers

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. The future memorial to those who have advanced the city of Vestavia Hills will be on the second floor of City Hall.

A project by the city of Vestavia Hills will honor those who have helped move the city forward, Assistant City Manager Cinnamon McCulley said.

The initial plan is to have displays built outside the office of the mayor and both McCulley and City Manager Jeff Downes, McCulley said. The city is working with Method One to develop the displays, with pieces fitting onto the walls and serving as a rotating exhibit.

The cost is unknown and the final design drawings are not finished at this point. The City Council first discussed the issue at its strategic planning session in February.

“We have some residents who have been very influential and dedicated a lot of their time and their efforts as volunteers to the city,” McCulley said. “We feel like maybe just saying thank you might not be quite enough. We’ve had some people who’ve really worked a long time.”

The names of the honorees either haven’t been chosen or are being kept secret so it can be a surprise, McCulley said. The project is similar to the Vestavia Hills Sports Hall of Fame, which is displayed at the Civic Center.

There will be one large display, along with another wall that can rotate and display two or three honorees at the same time, McCulley said.

She said she believes the issue will come before the City Council sometime this year, though the memorial is not in the fiscal 2023 budget.