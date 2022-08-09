City council announces website update; update given on road construction

× Expand Emily Featherston

Raynor Boles with TCU Consulting gave an update to the Vestavia Hills City Council about road construction on Crosshaven Drive at a meeting at City Hall on Aug. 8.

The east side of Crosshaven Drive has been paved, Boles said. Construction workers will start working on striping Aug. 9, he said.

Construction will continue over the next several weeks on the road next to The Summit but the road will have two lanes open for the school season, he said.

“Within the next three weeks, we’ll have it entirely wind out on both sides of the road,” Boles said. “There’ll be a lot of work going on during the next couple of weeks and a skinny portion of road but we’re making really good progress.”

Boles said he expects all work between the intersection of Green Valley Road and the Leaf and Petal development to be done within the next month, with the entire project for Vestavia Hills expected to be complete within the next two months.

Wald Park Phase 3 hasn’t seen any action, but is well underway, Boles said. He said they are currently working on site mobilization and timeframes for development.

City Manager Jeff Downes announced a new update to the city’s website in an effort to allow residents to engage with city government virtually in a “more robust manner,” he said.

A storefront portal under ‘online services” on the website will allow residents to conduct business with city government such as paying a bill and filling out an application, among other things, he said.

The city is also introducing a transparency portal on the website which will allow residents to access various information such as improved small cell installations, he said.

In other business, the council: