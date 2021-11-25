Christmas party to bring songs, food to New Merkel House

× Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Perry. Residents and visitors enjoy a Christmas party at New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights in 2017.

The New Merkel House will host its annual Christmas party Dec. 23.

Melanie Perry, the director of the New Merkel House, said this is the first party being held in the new location, and she’s excited to be able to experience the holidays with senior citizens in the space.

Members will have fun, celebrate the holidays, eat food and exchange small gifts, Perry said. Typically, people will go around and swap stories from Christmases past, and the group will sing Christmas carols, she said.

Also this month at the New Merkel House, guests are collecting gifts for Meals on Wheels recipients, along with making cards for the recipients, Perry said. It’s a way to make sure those who need the service have a nice Christmas, she said.

Each month at the New Merkel House, there is a litany of events, including a guest speaker, though the December speaker was not known as of early November. There is also a sing-along on Fridays, along with games and lunch every day. Stretching and exercising takes place on Mondays, while Thursdays include a “Tech Talk” and table games, according to the calendar of events.

There is also nutritional education given to guests each month, Perry said.