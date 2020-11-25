Christmas home tour raises funds for scholarships

× Expand Staff photo. The home of Samford University President Andrew Westmoreland is always featured on theSamford Legacy League Holiday Home Tour. TheWestmoreland home is decorated for Christmasand features a market of local craft vendors andholiday refreshments.

The Samford Legacy League’s Christmas Home Tour is back in its 10th year and will feature six homes across Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills, including the home of the president of Samford University.

“This event, now a highlight of the season for the Legacy League and the community, has come a long way in just a decade,” the Legacy League said in a written statement. “Since its inception, the tour has raised nearly $225,000 for scholarships to support students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances.”

The Samford Legacy League is a service organization with over 750 members including Samford University friends, alumni, parents and employees. Its annual Christmas Home Tour, presented by ARC Realty, will be Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost is $30 until Dec. 1 and then $35 through Dec. 8.

The homes being featured this year belong to:

Linda and Charlie Israel, 2300 Country Club Place, Mountain Brook

Carrie and Joseph Kreps, 1524 Woodridge Place, Vestavia Hills

Anne and George Lawton, 1504 Buckhead Trail, Vestavia Hills

Taylor Burton Co., 3320 South Bend Circle, Vestavia Hills

Beth and Bill Welden, 2308 Country Club Place, Mountain Brook

Jeanna and Andy Westmoreland, Samford president’s home, 1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, facemasks will be required during the event. Guests must have temperature checks and complete a symptom checklist before entering the tour.

Visit samford.edu/legacyleague for more information.