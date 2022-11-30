Christmas events coming to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Staff photo. Santa waves to paradegoers at the Vestavia Hills Christmas Parade in December 2021 in Liberty Park.

For those looking to get into the Christmas spirit, Vestavia Hills has plenty of options this month.

On Dec. 10, the annual Breakfast with Santa event will take place at the new Vestavia Hills Civic Center. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. and lasts until 10 a.m. The tradition gives families a chance to enjoy a pancake breakfast and meet Santa for free.

The next day, the city will host its annual Christmas Parade, which typically includes face painting, bouncy houses, games and more family-friendly entertainment, said Assistant City Manager Cinnamon McCulley. The event begins at 2 p.m. in Liberty Park and ends in Alston Meadows Park. Santa will also be on hand to take pictures with children.

McCulley said there is a grand marshal for the parade but that person has not yet been chosen.

Contact Melanie Perry with the New Merkel House if you are interested in having a float in the parade at mperry@vhal.org.

On Dec. 20 at 6 p.m., the city will hold a Menorah lighting at Vestavia Hills City Hall. The event began in 2020 and is led by Rabbi Levi Weinbaum. The event will include refreshments and activities.

For more information on Christmas events, visit vestaviahills.org.