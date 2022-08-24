Children’s programs, other events return to library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Public Library. Parents and children attend a program at Vestavia Hills Public Library.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest saw no programs in the children’s department last month but several in the teen and adult departments.

This month, events return to the library in every department.

The children’s department will kick off September with Ms. Courtney’s Library Stop on Sept. 3 at 10:30 a.m. in the community room. Hosted every first and third Saturday, children can hear stories, dance, sing and play.

On Sept. 6, kindergarteners through second graders can join Ms. Laken in playing games, making crafts and conducting experiments in the Afterschool Adventures program in the children’s program room at 3:30 p.m. The week’s theme will be dinosaur fossils.

On Wednesdays, starting Sept. 7, children can play games and make crafts with Ms. Kelsey in the Twelve Below program at 3:30 p.m. in the children’s program room.

In the teen department, September kicks off with Chess Club in the historical room at 4:30 p.m. Teens can either learn the game or play against other seasoned chess players on Sept. 1.

They can also play in a Super Smash Bros tournament on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. in the community room for the chance to win an Amazon gift card.

In the adults department, the month starts with Read and Feed Book Group on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. in the community room. Participants will be discussing the book “What Comes After” by Joanne Tompkins.

Adults can also participate in a Craft Lab on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. in the community room. Participants will be able to draw zentangles, which are structured and repetitive patterns.

For more information, visit vestavialibrary.org/events.