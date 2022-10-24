Charles Kessler bringing luxury subdivision near Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Charles Kessler. This rendering shows a home at the new Sicard Hollow Farms residential development near Liberty Park.

Developer Charles Kessler has plans to build 11 homes, in addition to one already built, on Sicard Hollow Road just outside the limits of Vestavia Hills, to create “Sicard Hollow Farms,” a luxury subdivision.

The subdivision will be located at 4401 Sicard Hollow Road and will sit next to the Cotswolds in Liberty Park. The homes will range from the low $900,000s to one that will likely be about $2.5 million, Kessler said. The subdivision will include private streets, a gate and the minimum square footage for each home will be between 2,500 and 3,000 square feet, he said.

While the homes won’t be zoned for Vestavia Hills City Schools, most of his buyers don’t need the school system, Kessler said, allowing them to lessen their tax burden by staying in Jefferson County.

The homes will differ from lot to lot, Kessler said.

“I don’t want any two to be the same,” he said.

Kessler has told homeowners not to remove trees without permission and wants to keep the area wooded.

This represents “one of the last places you can go” in Vestavia Hills for development, Kessler said, and provides easy access to the Summit and the Colonnade along U.S. 280.

Construction was set to begin in October and should take between 12 and 24 months, Kessler said.