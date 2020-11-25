Chamber of Commerce plans several Christmas events

× Expand Staff photo. The city of Vestavia Hills hosted the 2018 tree lighting event at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

COVID-19 cannot stop Christmas from coming to Vestavia Hills.

Multiple events sponsored by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce as of press time still were scheduled to make their way to the city this holiday season.

Tree Lighting Festival: The festivities begin on Dec. 1 with the tree lighting festival at Vestavia Hills City Hall at 6 p.m. There will be entertainment, merchant giveaways, a visit with Santa and, of course, the lighting of the tree.

Breakfast with Santa: On Dec. 12, residents can enjoy Breakfast with Santa, which is a drive-thru event this year at Vestavia Hills Elementary West’s portico. There will be pre-bagged donuts from Dunkin’ and Santa will be there for a wave and quick visit from the car. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m.

Christmas Parade: The next day, on Dec. 13, the annual Vestavia Hills Christmas Parade will stretch from the Liberty Park Sports Complex to Alston Meadows Park. The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. To be in the parade, go to vestaviahills.org.

For more information on city Christmas events, visit vhal.org. For more information on the Chamber of Commerce, visit vestaviahills.org.

Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, it is possible these events could be canceled. Watch the above-mentioned websites for updated information closer to the day of the event.