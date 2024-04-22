'Captain Compost' to share organic gardening methods at Birmingham Botanical Gardens on May 9

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host an event on organic gardening methods in the Conference Room on May 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Led by William Cureton, also known as "Captain Compost," the session will focus on practical approaches to organic gardening and the diverse applications of compost.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about various organic gardening techniques and how to effectively use compost to improve soil health and plant growth.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org.