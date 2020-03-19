Cahaba Riverkeeper satisfied with progress at Helen Ridge site

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Helen Ridge Development Contractors work on new homes in the Helen Ridge development off of Cahaba Heights Road on March 11.

After initially raising concerns over the conditions at the Helen Ridge subdivision construction site, the Cahaba Riverkeeper conservation group said it is satisfied with improvements made at the site.

“We’re pleased,” said David Butler, staff attorney for the organization.

In mid-February, Butler said he felt the developer, Harris Doyle Homes, had made steps to move toward a “better system of compliance.”

Brooks Harris, founder and owner of Harris Doyle Homes, said the company has tried to be proactive in fixing issues documented both by the Riverkeeper and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, which, in early February, assessed contractor T.E. Stevens a $13,500 fine for failing to implement and follow best management practices on the site.

“Every site has runoff, and we have had monster rain events,” Harris said. “Where we’ve had issues, we’ve gotten them under control quickly. … T.E. Stevens has been a trusted partner of ours for a long time, and we’re proud of the work they’ve done at Helen Ridge.”

Butler said he disagreed with Harris’ assertion that there was no turbidity in the Cahaba River at the site, as he said the Riverkeeper documented runoff getting into the river, the cause of the original issues with the site.

However, Butler reiterated he is pleased with the progress made by Harris Doyle, as well as potential changes coming to the city of Vestavia Hills’ sediment control ordinance.

Harris said he has met with Butler and implemented some of the Riverkeeper’s ideas to improve the site.

The development includes 48 homes with price ranges in the $500,000s and floor plans from 2,200 to 4,000 square feet, Harris said. Construction is still ongoing