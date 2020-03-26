Business owner, students partner to spread bows around city

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Coronavirus Bows Bradley and Marilee Gilbert, owners of Homewood Flowers, construct bows out of red ribbon at their home in Vestavia Hills on Monday, March 23, 2020. The Gilberts are asking for donations to purchase ribbon as they make bows for residents of Vestavia to put on their mailboxes to show solidarity during the coronavirus pandemic as residents across Jefferson County practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the novel virus. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Coronavirus Bows Marilee Gilbert and her husband, Bradley, owners of Homewood Flowers, construct bows out of red ribbon at their home in Vestavia Hills on Monday, March 23, 2020. The Gilberts are asking for donations to purchase ribbon as they make bows for residents of Vestavia to put on their mailboxes to show solidarity during the coronavirus pandemic as residents across Jefferson County practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the novel virus. Photo by Erin Nelson Prev Next

Bradley Gilbert may be new to Vestavia Hills, but the owner of Homewood Flowers and Gifts is already helping the community during a tough time.

When Youth Leadership Vestavia Hills decided to ask the community to show their support and unity during the spread of the new coronavirus, Gilbert decided to help by making the bows, which are free of charge, though Gilbert said the shop does ask for donations to help pay for the supplies. The service, he said, helps the city come together while providing some income through donations for him and his family.

So far, Gilbert has delivered around 500 bows and has plans to deliver more.

“It’s been a day and night thing,” Gilbert said.

The “tremendous” response, Gilbert said, allows the community to come together and show they are thinking of each other, even if they can’t see one another while people try to social distance to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Gilbert also donated the ribbons for the Aniah Blanchard memorial after Blanchard, a Homewood native, was tragically killed last year.

To order, send your address to Gilbert on Venmo (Bradley-Gilbert-8) along with any donation, or call directly at 205-413-6965.