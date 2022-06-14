Bump & Grind Race returns for 28th year

× Expand Staff photo. Mountain bikers race the 27th annual Bump-n-Grind race at Oak Mountain State Park in May 2021.

Jacob Tubbs describes the Bump & Grind race as an institution and a complete mountain bike experience.

Serving as race director, Tubbs said the event has occurred for the past 28 years, which is impressive because the sport itself is barely even that old, he said.

“It’s a big deal,” Tubbs said. “It’s the oldest race of any kind in the state.”

Mountain biking started in the early 1990s in northern California, and by the late 1990s, Tubbs said road bikers who loved the outdoors had the forethought to build trails at Oak Mountain State Park.

“The thing about Alabama [that] people don’t realize is we have probably the best terrain for it anywhere,” he said. “The type of dirt we have, the weather we have — it’s a great place for mountain biking.”

The South has slowly been emerging as a place known for mountain biking. During the pandemic, Tubbs said, the sport exploded and now is in full on growth mode, both as a hobby and a professional sport.

The race is put on by BUMP (Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers), a volunteer-run nonprofit. All of its raised revenue from the Bump & Grind race and memberships goes back to support trails.

“It’s how we maintain the trails,” Tubbs said. “If we don’t have a big race, we have a big hole in our pocket. Maintaining the trails is hard work, and BUMP is a passionate volunteer group that does great work.”

While the race is important regionally, sometimes it is also a national-level race. While that isn’t the case this year, Tubbs said he hopes to have it back on the national list in the next several years.

He describes Bump & Grind as an inclusive, family-friendly event and fun spectator event.

This year’s race takes place June 4-5 at Oak Mountain State Park. Saturday will feature a 9-mile course downhill race, and the 21-mile cross-country race will be Sunday, taking participants on a giant loop of the park from the highest point to the lowest.

“We have several different race categories and also welcome beginners to Bump & Grind,” he said. “It’s a great place for people who have never raced before. [Saturday’s race] is a fun sample of what the trails are like.”

Tubbs said they usually have an average of around 400 racers, who come in with family and friends.

“On average that weekend, we see 3,000 to 4,000 people coming through the gates, and a large percentage of them come out to see the race,” Tubbs said. “It’s a nice mix of fun family friends and elite talented athletes doing amazing things.”

Also new this year is BUMP’s collaboration with Yellowhammer Creative to update the brand for the first time in over 20 years. It includes an updated color scheme, logos and merchandise.

There are races available for ages 3 and older. Registration is open until Friday, June 3. For more information, visit bump.org or find BUMP on social media.

