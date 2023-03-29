Birmingham to host International Peace Conference May 4-6

Rotary International District 6860 (North and Central Alabama), in partnership with The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the Institute for Human Rights at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, will present the 2023 International Peace Conference May 4-6, in Birmingham.

The event will unite people worldwide to highlight the pursuit of peace at all levels of society. The two-day immersive experience will bring together leaders in academia, government, public safety, religion, business and community service to share ideas and propose solutions to some of society’s most complex challenges.

Speakers Include:

Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King - CEO, The King Center (Atlanta, GA)

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin - City of Birmingham

Jennifer Jones - President, Rotary International (Windsor, Ontario, Canada)

Ravi Ravindran - Past President, Rotary International (Columbo, Sri Lanka)

Dr. Ray Watts - President, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Rev. Becca Stevens - Founder and CEO, Thistle Farms (Nashville, TN)

Susann Montgomery Clark - Co-Founder and Board President, Megan Montgomery Foundation

Pastor Van Moody - Social Entrepreneur, Author and Community Leader and more.

To register to attend the 2023 International Peace Conference, visit peaceconference2023bham.com.

