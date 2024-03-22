Birmingham Botanical Gardens to host Spencer Lecture 'The Gardens of Bunny Mellon'

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host the Spencer Lecture titled "The Gardens of Bunny Mellon" on April 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Lloyd and Bryan Huffman, authors of "Garden Secrets of Bunny Mellon," will discuss Rachel Lambert "Bunny" Mellon's remarkable legacy in the realms of style and horticulture. Mellon's notable projects include the design of the White House Rose Garden and her involvement in the restoration of the Potager du Roi (King’s Kitchen Garden) at Versailles.

Thomas Lloyd, Bunny Mellon's grandson and president of the Gerard B. Lambert Foundation, established in her father's honor, will provide insights into Mellon's life and work. Bryan Huffman, an interior designer from Charlotte, N.C., and a close friend of Bunny Mellon, will also share perspectives on her contributions.

The lecture will take place at the Linn-Henley Lecture Hall, offering attendees an opportunity to explore the enduring impact of Bunny Mellon's gardens.