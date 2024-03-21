Birmingham Botanical Gardens to host 'Right Plant, Right Place'

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Birmingham Botanical Garden is set to host the "Right Plant, Right Place" seminar on Tuesday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Adventure Classroom.

Led by Regional Extension Agent Bethany O’Rear, the session will address the age-old question of what and where to plant. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on plant selection and strategic planting planning, suitable for both seasoned gardeners and beginners.

The event aims to provide attendees with insights to prepare for a flourishing spring garden.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org.