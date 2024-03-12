Birmingham Botanical Gardens to host Japanese Garden Tour

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens is hosting a Japanese Garden Tour on Saturday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

This event is part of their March Membership Month celebration, highlighting the benefits of membership. Led by Julia Adams, the horticulturist for the Japanese Garden, this tour offers exclusive insights into the garden's design and significance. Registration is required for members.

For more information and registration, visit the Birmingham Botanical Gardens website at bbgardens.org.