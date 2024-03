× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The event "Women of Kaul Wildflower Garden" will be held at Birmingham Botanical Gardens' Hodges Room on Tuesday, March 19, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The rich history of the 4-acre garden, created in the mid-1960s by a passionate group of women honoring Alabama’s remarkable biodiversity, will be shared by horticulturist and garden designer, Molly Hendry.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org/event/the-women-of-kaul-wildflower-garden.