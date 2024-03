× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Gardening enthusiasts are invited to Birmingham Botanical Garden's "Home-Grown Tomatoes" on March 14 from 11:00 a.m. to noon for an enlightening lecture on homegrown tomatoes by Regional Extension Agent Chip East.

Attendees will gain insights into tomato cultivation, engage in discussions, and receive a tomato plant to take home.

Tickets are available for members at $20 and non-members at $25.

Visit bbgardens.org for more information.