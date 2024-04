× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Houseplants 101, an informative workshop led by Jessica Watts, owner of House Plant Collective, is scheduled for Thursday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to noon at Birimingham Botanical Gardens' Hodges Room.

Topics covered include light, water, fertilizer, repotting, and pests, followed by a Q&A session.

Tickets cost $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. For more details, visit the website: https://bbgardens.org/event/houseplants-101-hpc/