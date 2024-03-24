Birmingham Botanical Gardens to host 'Basics of Tree Selection'

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

On Saturday, April 6, from 1 to 2:15 p.m., the Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host a talk on the Basics of Tree Selection.

Dr. Georgios Arseniou, Assistant Professor & Extension Specialist of Urban Forestry at Auburn University, and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, will lead the discussion.

Attendees will gain insights into choosing the right trees for their urban or suburban landscapes. Join us for this informative session at the Adventure Classroom.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org.