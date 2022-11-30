ASO to play at Civic Center

Sponsored by RISE at VHHS, to benefit O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Williams. The Alabama Symphony Orchestra in a rehearsal led by Carlos Izcaray, the ASO’s music director and principal conductor. To kick off the RISE season, the Alabama Symphony Orchestra is playing a christmas concert Dec. 9 at the new Vestavia Hills Civic Center ballroom.

The proud tradition of Vestavia Hills High School students raising money for good causes continues this month, as the school will host the first event of RISE — Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement, part of Youth Leadership Vestavia Hills.

To kick off the RISE season, the Alabama Symphony Orchestra is playing a “Sounds of the Season” concert, entertaining guests with Christmas songs. The event is set for Dec. 9 at the new Vestavia Hills Civic Center ballroom and will include, in addition to the concert from 8 to 9 p.m., a silent auction of fine, local art and dessert, to be served at 6:30 p.m. Jackets are required to be worn.

Kym Prewitt, who leads Youth Leadership Vestavia Hills along with Morgan Jones, said the orchestra reached out to the city of Vestavia Hills to inquire about possible performances in the new space, which was set to open in November. The city then passed along that information to the school system.

The event will make a great Christmas present, in addition to being an opportunity to show off the new Civic Center, Prewitt said.

“We’re hoping for a sell-out,” Prewitt said.

The annual fundraising campaign includes a variety of events that begin in earnest in January, Prewitt said. All of the proceeds benefit the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB Hospital.

Tickets for the event are $50 and can be purchased at Go.UAB.edu/VHHS.

Those interested in donating art should contact Prewitt at prewittk@vhcs.us.