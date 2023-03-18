Applications being taken for Board of Education position

× Expand Board of Education

Applications are now being taken for an upcoming position on the Vestavia Hills Board of Education.

Board President Jennifer Weaver's term expires this June, and the City Council, which appoints members of the board, will appoint a new member at the April 24 City Council meeting.

The application can be found here. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on April 10. Personal interviews with the council will be scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis at a time and date to be set by the council.

Those wishing to serve on the Board of Education must meet the following requirements, according to the application packet:

Having "good moral character"

Having a high school diploma or its equivalent

Must not be employed by the Vestavia Hills Board of Education

Must not serve on the governing board of a private elementary or secondary educational institution

Must not be on the National Sex Offender Registry or State Sex Offender Registry

Must not have been convicted of a felony

The application also lists "desirable traits" for "effective" board members, which include: commitment to public education, dedication to service, team-oriented, integrity, open-minded, judgment and understanding, independence and communication skills.