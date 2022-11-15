Amanda Pair Foundation holding 5K, fun run this weekend

× Expand Photo courtesy of Allen Pair. Amanda Pair served as a PTO leader in Liberty Park and was also a professional photographer. Pair passed away in early June, leaving behind her husband, Allen, and two daughters, Ava and Anna.

In order to honor longtime PTO leader Amanda Pair, Pair’s loved ones have set up a nonprofit in her memory and will hold their first-ever event this Saturday.

Pair was a longtime volunteer leader in Vestavia Hills schools and died this past June from cancer.

The inaugural Legacy Run in the Park, hosted by the Amanda Pair Foundation, includes a 5K and 2K fun run and will begin and end at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park, where Pair volunteered for years. Parking will also be at the school.

Packet pickup is at 6:45 a.m. with the 5K beginning at 8 a.m. and the 2K fun run beginning at 8:40 a.m. The awards ceremony will be held at 9:10 a.m.

Registration is free. To register, click here. There is also a link to the registration page, along with more information about the foundation, at amandapair.org.

Funds raised from the race will go toward a memorial scholarship created in her honor by VHELP’s PTO. The scholarship will be awarded to a deserving 2023 Liberty Park senior student at Vestavia Hills High School who “exemplifies the Rebel spirit with a servant heart,” according to the foundation. The scholarship will be available each year through 2035.

The mission for the foundation is to “overcome cancer by caring for families affected by cancer, supporting cancer research and investing in the next generation.”

Online donations can be made at AmandaPair.org or directly through runsignup.com

-- Submitted by the Amanda Pair Foundation