Alzheimer’s Association Alabama Chapter to host Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Conference

Photo courtesy of Alzheimer's Association: Alabama Chapter Facebook.
The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.
The conference will be hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association Alabama Chapter, the conference aims to support caregivers. It will be conducted in a hybrid format, allowing participants to join either in person or virtually.
Attendance is free of charge, but registration is mandatory.
To register, visit bit.ly/3NQv7g2.