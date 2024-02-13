Alzheimer’s Association Alabama Chapter to host Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Conference

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alzheimer's Association: Alabama Chapter Facebook.

The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.

The conference will be hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association Alabama Chapter, the conference aims to support caregivers. It will be conducted in a hybrid format, allowing participants to join either in person or virtually.

Attendance is free of charge, but registration is mandatory.

To register, visit bit.ly/3NQv7g2.