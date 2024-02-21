Alabama Science Teachers Association to host 'ASTA 2024 Conference: Science is FUNdamental'

× Expand Graphic courtesy of the Alabama Science Teachers Association.

The Alabama Science Teachers Association Conference, titled ASTA 2024: Science is FUNdamental, will take place on Feb. 26-27, 2024, at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from science education leaders and engage in networking with science teachers from across the state.

Session times can be viewed and schedules can be built using the SCHED app. Registered participants will receive email invitations to access SCHED.

For more information, visit the conference website at asta30.wildapricot.org/Conference-2024-Schedule.