Alabama Accountability Act, Literacy Act among topics discussed at legislative forum

Neal Embry Starnes Media State legislators Jabo Waggoner, David Faulkner, Dan Roberts and David Wheeler take their seats at the 2019 PTO Legislative Forum, hosted this year by the Mountain Brook PTO.

While three Republican legislators from the over-the-mountain area supported a bill allowing scholarship-granting organizations to raise funds to award scholarships for low-income students in failing schools to attend private schools, State Rep. David Wheeler did not.

He said he would oppose any effort to expand the act in an upcoming legislative session.

Wheeler was joined by State Sen. Jabo Waggoner, State Rep. David Faulkner and State Sen. Dan Roberts at the 15th annual legislative forum, hosted Monday, Nov. 18, by the PTOs of Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook.

After being asked if the legislators would support increasing the amount of money currently authorized to provide the scholarships, Wheeler said he opposed the bill (the Alabama Accountability Act) and would not want it expanded. He said he would rather see the $30 million, the maximum amount authorized to be given as tax credits to taxpayers who donate toward the scholarships, go toward other needs, such as mental health assistance in schools.

The act “helps a few at the expense of a lot,” Wheeler said.

Faulkner disagreed, and said while he isn’t sure if he would support raising the cap, the act is helping students who are in failing schools receive a quality education.

Several audience members asked why, instead of granting $30 million in tax credits for private schools, the state would not just use that money to improve the failing schools. Otherwise, they stated, the school has no incentive to improve.

Roberts said some competition among schools is good, while Faulkner said solving that problem isn’t only about money.

In March, voters will decide whether to authorize the governor and the Senate to appoint and confirm the state school board and state superintendent, as opposed to electing the school board, which currently appoints the superintendent.

All four legislators said they supported the proposal, with Waggoner and Roberts pointing out that states and cities with appointed, non-elected school boards perform higher than Alabama.

One legislative representative asked if it was possible to use some of the record $7.1 billion education budget to allocate more resources toward mental health help in schools. Currently, $1 million is budgeted to be spread across all state school systems to address mental health.

Roberts said while it is a resource allocation issue, he believes mental health professionals are needed in schools.

The Alabama Literacy Act requires that third-grade students meet the state literacy standards or be retained in third grade an extra year, but one representative told legislators there is concern that it is an unfunded mandate, and not enough money is being given to help students meet that requirement.

Faulkner said 3,000 current teachers across the state are being trained, with $1.5 million in funding devoted to helping students meet the standard. Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman said the concern is the summer classes that would accompany the act may not be funded by the legislature. Even if one student needs remedial classes, a certified teacher must be present, and each student must complete 72 hours of class.

Faulkner said he would look into the issue.

Discussing the disbursement of state sales tax, all four legislators said it might be difficult to pass legislation requiring cities and counties to share some of their split of the 8% state tax with their local school boards.

While a state lottery has been discussed for years in Alabama, Faulkner said the legislature has yet to see a true “education lottery” bill, with proceeds from any lottery going toward education. Rather, if the legislature had approved and voters had passed a bill this past year creating a lottery, revenues would have gone into the general fund. No legislator took a position on the issue, but Wheeler and Waggoner said they believe it would pass if put on the ballot.

The legislators also voiced their opposition to vaping products, which are now regulated by the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control board, and said they support further bans on flavored pods, including mint.