A school's best friend: West unveils new facility dog

Photo by Erin Nelson. Luke Edwards, 8, his older brother Jack, 10, Hannah Oliver, 7, and her older sister Abigail, 10, pet Merlin, 3, the new facility dog, in Dawn Norris' office at Vestavia Hills Elementary West on June 14.

Photo by Erin Nelson. Merlin, 3, the new facility dog at Vestavia Hills Elementary West, lays on a rug in Dawn Norris's office at the school as children pet him.

When students return to school at Vestavia Hills Elementary West this month, they’ll have a furry friend to look forward to.

Merlin, a black lab just under four years old, was announced as the school’s new facility dog about a week before school got out for summer in May, counselor Dawn Norris said.

Merlin is similar to a service animal, but rather than providing assistance to a single person, he is trained to serve the entire school, including staff, and to “seek out” those who may be in need of help.

Norris said she recognized that some students who were having trouble emotionally or with settling down in class “couldn’t be reached in the moment” and could benefit from calming down with a caring friend like Merlin.

Merlin will stand outside at carpool drop-off, which provides incentives for those kids who may not want to leave mom or dad, Norris said. During the school’s “May Day Play Day” in May, Merlin recognized that a student was upset. After Merlin spent time consoling the student, he was ready to rejoin his friends.

“He can sense things,” said Emily Burt, another counselor at West. “He sees what we don’t. … It’s cool to see how he goes to those kids who need him in the moment.”

Trainers told Burt and Norris to “trust your dog,” letting Merlin take the lead in approaching students. Merlin spent time training in prisons, hospitals and schools before coming to West.

The process of obtaining Merlin took several years, Norris said. She approached Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman several years ago and he signed off on it, allowing her to submit an application.

They were originally told he would come in 2023, but after another school declined a dog this year, Merlin came early, just in time for him to get to know some of the kids before summer break began.

Abigail Oliver, 10, has one more year at West before moving up to Pizitz Middle School. Before school let out, Oliver took part in a “puppy parade,” where the roughly 800 students at West got to meet their new friend.

Oliver said she thinks Merlin will be a great addition to the school, especially for students having a hard time.

“I feel like Merlin would understand,” Oliver said.

Norris said Merlin represents “one more tool in the toolbox” and helps counselors as they focus on the whole child, helping students grow, not just academically, but socially and emotionally as well.

Even in the short amount of time before the 2021-22 school year ended, Norris said 100% of situations where Merlin was able to help went much better than they had before. One child didn’t want to talk to a counselor about their problems, but they were able to tell Merlin, Norris said, and counselors were able to pick up on what was said because of the trust between Merlin and the child.

For counselors, Merlin helps in their professional small groups, serving as an object lesson in teaching behavior management. Teachers will also be trained in using him and can “check him out” to bring him into their classrooms.

Merlin comes from a show dog father and a service dog mother, so being in the limelight and helping others is in his blood.

The young pup has learned about 60 commands and learned to swim over the summer, Norris said. He even has an Instagram account, @magnificent.merlin.vhew.

When not at West, Merlin lives with Norris. He also has his medical bills taken care of by Pet Wellness Center and his grooming by Happy Dog Grooming, Norris said. Burt also keeps him sometimes.

“He’s got quite the personality,” Burt said.

Merlin loves to play, get the “zoomies” and run around. Both Norris and Burt have multiple other dogs, so he’s never alone. He also likes to go on walks, chase and get on furniture, Burt said.

“He just thinks he’s a human,” she said.