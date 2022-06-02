25 new townhomes coming to Blue Ridge area

Burton said the property is about 14 or 15 acres and the company is developing about two-thirds of it. The townhomes will be about 2,000 square feet and will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and will be two stories with a basement.

The townhomes will be priced in the low $400,000 range, which Burton said sounds expensive but is due to the current market. While he would have liked to have the homes be a bit cheaper, the current housing market dictates they be priced slightly higher, Burton said.

The company plans to install sidewalks, and residents can look forward to very little traffic on Blue Ridge Boulevard, Burton said.

Being energy-efficient has become a growing desire for homeowners, and the new townhomes will be well insulated and efficient, Burton said, in addition to having stairs that lead to the main level and other amenities.

Most of the roughly 400 townhomes the company has built in the past 20 years have been occupied by young professionals, Burton said. With a flight of stairs providing access to the main level, it “typically dictates” there won’t be many older residents, Burton said. The townhomes are also not usually sought by families with children, meaning little impact on the Vestavia Hills school system, he said.

The original plan called for 38 townhomes, which drew concerns from the Vestavia Hills City Schools system before Burton changed those plans.

The property is located at 2245 and 2249 Blue Ridge Blvd. and the 90-day annexation process into the city of Vestavia Hills began on April 11. Previous concerns over drainage have also been addressed, as the development will have a full drainage system on site, Vestavia Hills City Engineer Christopher Brady told the City Council at the April meeting.

The site shouldn’t be too difficult to develop because one-third of the property is remaining untouched, and not much grading will be required, Burton said.

The new development did not yet have a name or rendering in early May. Burton said the townhomes likely will be available spring 2023.