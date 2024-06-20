2024 I Love America Night scheduled for June 27

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hundreds of families gathered at Wald Park for the 41st annual I Love America Night hosted by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The city of Vestavia Hills’ 42nd annual I Love America Night is scheduled for Thursday, June 27.

The festival is scheduled to take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Wald Park at 720 Waldridge Road. The event will include free swimming at the aquatic center, a children’s area with games and inflatables, live music, a business expo and a movie.

Fireworks are expected to be shot into the sky at 8:45 p.m. and last about 15 minutes. The company shooting the fireworks has been instructed to check the nearby neighborhood for any debris after the show. If anything is overlooked, city officials ask people to call the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce at 205-823-5011.

In case of rain, I Love America Night will be held Tuesday, July 2.