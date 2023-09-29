YBL Fall Breakfast with Jeff Struecker
Vestavia Country Club 400 Beaumont Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Jeff Struecker is a decorated special forces veteran.
He became widely known for his part in the Battle of Mogasidhu, Somalia from the movie, Blackhawk Down.
He is a faithful man who now works with soldiers and serves as a pastor in Columbus, Georgia. Join YBL for their Fall Breakfast featuring Jeff Struecker!
