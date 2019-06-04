WRITING YOUR MEMOIRS

to Google Calendar - WRITING YOUR MEMOIRS - 2019-06-04 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - WRITING YOUR MEMOIRS - 2019-06-04 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WRITING YOUR MEMOIRS - 2019-06-04 13:30:00 iCalendar - WRITING YOUR MEMOIRS - 2019-06-04 13:30:00

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Writing Your Memoirs with instructor Ralph Voss, Professor Emeritus of English, UA. If you don't write your memoirs, who will? How often have you regretted not asking your family about stories from their lives or validation of fables long held to be true? Why make your children do this? Learn how to write it down.

Info

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
205-348-6482
to Google Calendar - WRITING YOUR MEMOIRS - 2019-06-04 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - WRITING YOUR MEMOIRS - 2019-06-04 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WRITING YOUR MEMOIRS - 2019-06-04 13:30:00 iCalendar - WRITING YOUR MEMOIRS - 2019-06-04 13:30:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours