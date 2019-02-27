Writing Group

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

4–5:30 p.m. Historical Room

Like to write and want to share your work? The Teen Department offers a writing group where teens can build writing skills and provide feedback to one another. Snacks served. For Teens Grade 6-12

