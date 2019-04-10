Visits and Photos with The Easter Bunny

The Easter Bunny is making his way to Brookwood Village! The Easter Bunny, a Brookwood Village tradition, will be available for visits and photos with shoppers of all ages April 5 – 20. Find the Easter Bunny in his charming spring garden, located on the upper level across from the food court.

Visiting hours are Monday – Saturday from 11 – 7, and Sunday from noon – 6. Carrot breaks may vary. Professional photo packages will be available for purchase, but are not required. Children will receive a free gift with their visit.