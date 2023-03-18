VHHS RISE Kids Day

Featuring Touch-a-Truck and Character Party, this annual event is for the young or young at heart – 80 characters including all your favorite Disney characters and many Superhero friends. This event also features a parking lot full of trucks including emergency vehicles and construction equipment. $15 per child/Adults FREE; Buy your ticket today at https://gofan.co/app/events/823952?schoolId=AL2466. Benefitting the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB.