Vestavia Library Summer Kickoff 2024

Adventure Begins at Your Library this summer as we kick off our Summer Reading program with a party at Wald Park! Drummer Dave Holland will be on the stage from 11 am – 12 pm and Roger Day will perform from 12 pm – 1 pm . There will also be bubble play, an adventure maze, donuts, pizza, balloon animals and more! and of course, sign up for Summer Reading! Don’t miss this exciting event! All ages. 🪘🌞😍🍕🍩